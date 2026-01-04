Jesy Nelson breaks silence on twin daughters' life-threatening disease

Jesy Nelson recently shared that her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, have been diagnosed with a severe muscular disease.

For those unaware, the 34-year-old English singer, who is widely recognized as a member of the girl group Little Mix, prematurely delivered her daughters in May of 2025.

Nelson shares them with her musician Zion Foster, with whom she announced her engagement in September 2025.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, January 04, 2026, the mother of two posted a moving video, revealing that Ocean and Story have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy after “the most gruelling three or four months.”

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a genetic disorder which causes “progressive muscle weakness and wasting (atrophy) due to the degeneration of motor neurons in the spinal cord.”

Eyes welling up with tears, she stated that the devastating disease “affects every muscle in the body down to legs, arms, breathing and swallowing,” adding that “essentially what it does over time is it kills the muscles in the body.”

Struggling to hold back tears, Nelson explained that “if it's not treated in time, your baby's life expectancy will not make it past the age of two.”

The Bounce Back crooner unveiled that Great Ormond Street have prescribed Ocean and Story “are probably never going to be able to walk or regain their neck strength so they will be disabled.”

Notably, “the best thing we can do right now is get them treatment and hope for the best,” Jesy Nelson said.