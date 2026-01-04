Daniel Ezra drops bombshell about final season of 'All American'

Daniel Ezra recently got candid and hinted at a “very emotional and beautiful” finale of All American.

On November 9, 2025, the 33-year-old American actor attended the premiere of The Running Man, which starred him as Bradley Throckmorton and was released on November 14 in the United States.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine there, Ezra discussed the end of the CW sports drama All American and opened up about what it has in store for fans. He quit the show as a series regular in 2024; however, he still directs some episodes.

He shared, "I haven’t read [the script], but I'm hearing it's beautiful. I'm getting calls from everybody saying, ‘I can't stop crying’ at… however they ended it.”

The Undercover star continued, “Apparently, it's very emotional, very beautiful, and so I'm very excited.”

Ezra, who has played the role of Spencer James in All American from season 1 to 6, went on to reveal that he will be playing a crucial role in the concluding season but behind the camera.

“I actually get to direct the last-ever episode, which I cannot wait for. I'm very excited to bring it home, and I'm convinced it's going to give the fans that closure that they want,” the A Discovery of Witches actor unveiled.

It is pertinent to mention that the final season of All American is expected to be released sometime in 2026.