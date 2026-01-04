Dominic Sessa reveals how 'The Holdovers' rewrote his life
Dominic Sessa opens up about his experience of working with Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti in 'The Holdovers'
Dominic Sessa recently got candid and revealed how his breakout role in The Holdovers has changed his life.
Chatting with PEOPLE magazine at the premiere of Now You See Me: Now You Don't in New York City on November 10, 2025, the 23-year-old American actor opened up about how his life transformed after playing Angus Tully in the 2023 American Christmas comedy drama film directed by Alexander Payne.
Articulating his thoughts, Sessa told the outlet that he “can’t not owe everything” to The Holdovers, in which he starred alongside Paul Giamatti, Brady Hepner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Carrie Preston, and others.
He remarked, “It changed my life,” adding, “I mean, I was so blessed to work with Paul and Alexander and just the way that all came about was magical in a way I mean … I got the audition for that in my high school acting class.”
“To be here and doing, you know, all of this now only a couple years later, it's … I can't not owe everything to that film,” the actor of Oh. What. Fun. stated.
For those unaware, Sessa portrayed Bosco LeRoy, a young impressionist in Now You See Me: Now You Don't, a heist film directed by Ruben Fleischer.
The film, which was released on November 14, 2025, has an ensemble cast, including Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Greenblatt, and other top-notch actors.
