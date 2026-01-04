Wendi McLendon-Covey calls winter holidays 'my season'

Wendi McLendon-Covey recently admitted that she goes crazy for the holiday season.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine about the sophomore season of her sitcom St. Denis Medical, the 56-year-old American actress opened up about her plans for the winter holidays, which she enjoys the most.

However, to enjoy the holidays, Wendi starts preparation months before. She said, “I've scaled it to where when Halloween's over, we're going to go straight into Christmas.”

“So, all I have to do is take down some pumpkins, change some lights, take down the witch hats, put up the sugar plum whatevers. I go hard. From September to Jan. 1, that's my season for decorating,” the Bridesmaids star explained.

Notably, Wendi considers the holiday season the “best time of the year” because “when it gets dark early, you want to look at something pretty,” she stated.

For those unaware, the Army of One alum is widely known for creating an extravagant Halloween display at Covey Manor when the spooky season arrives.

She also wears an eye-catching costume herself and finds joy when other people also dress up as her own iconic characters.

“Well, Clemy, Deputy Johnson [from Reno 911]. I see a lot of those around Halloween. A lot of Beverlys [from The Goldbergs]. And just a lot of crazy cat ladies because that is what I am. But people send me pictures, ‘Thought of you, you were my inspiration.’ So that's really fun,” Wendi McLendon-Covey shared.