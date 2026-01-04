Joe Jonas started seeing new lady love during summers: Report
Joe Jonas has found love again following Sophie Turner divorce
Joe Jonas has seemingly found his new lady love.
As per the latest report of Us Weekly, the singer has been seeing the model for quite some time.
An insider tipped, “They started seeing each other at the end of the summer."
It is pertinent to mention here that the model is the first partner Jonas has officially confirmed a relationship with, since his divorce from Sophie Turner in 2024.
It has been established that the model has already met Jonas' family and friends, including his two daughters, whom he shares with Sophie Turner.
As fans will know, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who married in 2019, divorced after four years of their marriage. The duo now co-parent their two daughters: Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.
Previously, during his appearance alongside brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, on the Good Hang podcast, Joe told Amy Poehler about how raising daughters with his ex-wife Sophie Turner is different from his own childhood experience.
“Boys are so different than girls.”
“I’ll watch my kids on the playground and it’s, like, delicate. And then this kid will be like, ‘Ahh!’ And dive off the top of the slide. And you’re just like, ‘That is a boy,’” he added.
