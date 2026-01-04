Kate Middleton keen to strengthen family bonds

Prince William is also offering an increased emotional openness

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is keen to strengthen family bonds, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the Princess of Wales appears to be 'intentionally' focusing on connections, both privately and publicly.

Helena said Kate Middleton is keen to strengthen family bonds and create meaningful relationships.

The royal expert went on saying Kate Middleton’s commitment to family, community and charitable work resonates with this theme of ‘togetherness’.

“Proof is in the pudding with her personal relationship with her husband. Their relationship is flourishing."

The expert also reflected on Kate Middleton and William’s bond after the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis.

She said Kate and William’s public displays of affection appeared to be a sign of their resilient partnership following Kate’s health challenges.

Helena said, "William is offering an increased emotional openness and Catherine's gratitude for William's support during her cancer treatment, their shared experiences navigating turbulent times and their current fresh start has deepened their relationship.

"They enjoy a close bond."

Helena continued, "Their relationship, focus on family and each other behind closed doors along with Catherine's emotional resilience and measured approach to her return to public life has created a calm balance and eased any possible pressure of being future Queen.”

Moreover, expert Hilary Fordwich has said the future king and queen’s actions indicate that their marriage has emerged from Kate's cancer journey closer and more emotionally connected than before.