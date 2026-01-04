Alix Earle drops cryptic message after being spotted with Tom Brady
Alix Earle and Tom Brady sparked romance rumours after being spotted together on New Year's Eve
Alix Earle has admitted she is all set for new beginnings after she was spotted with Tom Brady.
The duo sparked romance rumours after being spotted on a cozy outing on New Year's Eve.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Earle dropped a carousel of photos from her holiday get away. In the caption, Earle hinted at new friends and beginnings.
She wrote, "Rumor has it we're still dancing."
Adding, "New friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year."
"words can’t describe how amazing this trip was, so grateful to @bgarlinghouse & @taragarlinghouse for hosting us & @managermyles for throwing the best nye party EVER!!!" the famous internet personality wrote of her trip.
Fans and followers flooded the comments section and reacted to the cryptic caption. One wrote, "Oh she knows exactly what she’s doing." Another added, "bunch of rumors but always supporting our girl!!"
"Brb telling everyone Alix watched the cheez-it citrus bowl," the third comment read.
This comes after Alix Earle called it off with Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios in December 2025 after dating for two years. Meanwhile, Tom Brady finalised his divorce from Gisele Bundchen in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
