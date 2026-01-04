Shocking events forced Leonardo DiCaprio to miss award show

Leonardo DiCaprio misses award show due to military action in Venezuela

While vacationing in St. Barths, Leonardo DiCaprio was due to attend the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where he was set to get an honour for his performance in One Battle After Another.



However, a sudden US military action in Venezuela poured cold water on his plan. As a result, flights were cancelled across the Caribbean, reports say, the Academy-winning star was stuck at the island with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, as well as friends, including Tom Brady.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is unable to join us in person tonight due to unexpected travel disruptions and restricted airspace,” a Palm Springs International Film Festival spokesperson tells Variety.

“While we will miss celebrating with him in person, we are honored to recognize his exceptional work and lasting contributions to cinema,“ the statement continued. “His talent and dedication to the craft continue to inspire, and we are delighted to celebrate him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award this evening.”

Though Leonardo, who was set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, shared a pre-recorded video message at the event, saying, “I’m stuck on the East Coast,” before adding, “I wish I was there to celebrate with all of you. I’m truly grateful to be a part of it even from the distance.”

Meanwhile, One Battle After Another is among the best films of the critics of last year.