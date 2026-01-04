'Grey's Anatomy' star diagnosed with rare neuromuscular disorder
Steve W. Bailey claims his medical diagnosis is changing him 'as an actor' professionally
Steven W. Bailey has opened up about his health diagnosis.
The Grey's Anatomy star shared a lengthy update on X (Formerly Twitter) about being diagnosed with rare neuromuscular disorder known as congenital myasthenia syndrome or CMS.
The actor wrote, "You may know me from Grey’s Anatomy as Joe the bartender — or from appearances on Modern Family, You, Chicago Fire, or some other appearance. I would like to share something important with you about my life and my career."
In his "open letter" Steven shared, "it turns out I have a rather rare genetic neuromuscular disorder. Weird, right? It’s called Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome, or CMS."
"Not to be confused with the more common autoimmune disease, Myasthenia Gravis that you have probably heard of… your uncle’s friend has that one, I think. Out of career caution, diagnostic uncertainty, and being private about such things in general, I have been hiding my battle with this disease for over five years. Time to stop," he wrote.
He went on to add, "CMS is a genetic disease that disrupts the communication between the brain and the muscle at the 'nerve/muscle junction'… or whatever doctors call it. There are billions of these junction dodads in a body, and an increasing number of mine seem to be on the blink. Troublesome, little buggers- right?"
According to Steven "result being that my hands, arms and legs tire quicker than they should, which makes them weaker than, well … anticipated. Sustained repetitive movements are particularly difficult and can cause my muscles to temporarily tighten and shut down."
"The truth is, as my disease progresses, I have been using a powered wheelchair more and more to get around. Professionally, this is changing me as an actor," the actor noted.
Steven W. Bailey wrote, "Practically speaking, moving forward, it’s time for my work, like in my life, to start skewing more wheelchair, if you will. Passed that time, really."
"But now I am here — done hiding — with a clear understanding of my disease, wheels firmly beneath me, ready for the next chapter in my life and career," he added.
