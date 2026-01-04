Eddie Murphy reflects on unexpected loss two decades ago
Murphy won several major awards for his role in Dreamgirls, but the 2007 Oscar went to Alan Arkin for Little Miss Sunshine
Eddie Murphy is clarifying why he left the 2007 Academy Awards shortly after losing the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Dreamgirls.
The actor, 64, gave the explanation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly while promoting his Netflix documentary Being Eddie.
He revealed that his decision had nothing to do with anger or disappointment, but rather avoiding sympathy following the loss.
"What happened was I was at the Oscars, I had lost, and then people kept coming over to me and kept [patting] me on the shoulder.”
Murphy was widely considered a frontrunner that year for his performance as James “Thunder” Early and had already won several major awards. However, the Oscar ultimately went to Alan Arkin for Little Miss Sunshine.
Murphy said that once the result was announced, fellow attendees repeatedly approached him to offer condolences, including Clint Eastwood, which prompted him to quietly leave.
“I didn’t storm out,” Murphy explained. “I just didn’t want to be the sympathy guy all night.”
He also dismissed rumours that he left because he was upset or because he missed his Dreamgirls costars’ moments, including Jennifer Hudson’s Best Supporting Actress win.
Murphy noted that he had actually predicted Arkin’s victory months earlier after seeing Little Miss Sunshine, calling Arkin’s performance “one of those that steals an Oscar.”
Reflecting on the experience, Murphy said the Oscars are influenced by far more than a single performance, citing campaigning, timing, and career recognition as major factors. He added that Arkin’s win was well deserved.
Being Eddie is now streaming on Netflix.
-
Adam Sandler gets major honour at big film festival
-
Ricki Pamela Lake's 'impulsive decision' after LA wildlife comes to light
-
'The Rookie's actor Deric Augustine drops 'huge' spoiler
-
Inside Tom Brady's love life with Alix Earle post Gisele Bundchen split
-
Marisa Abela weighs in on her struggle to regulate emotions during setbacks
-
Ethan Hawke makes blunt statement on his love for cinema
-
Amanda Seyfried reveals biggest challenge while starring in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'
-
Miley Cyrus faces no stress in award shows with zero competition?