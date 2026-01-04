Eddie Murphy reflects on unexpected loss two decades ago

Eddie Murphy reflects on recent unexpected loss

Eddie Murphy is clarifying why he left the 2007 Academy Awards shortly after losing the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Dreamgirls.

The actor, 64, gave the explanation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly while promoting his Netflix documentary Being Eddie.

He revealed that his decision had nothing to do with anger or disappointment, but rather avoiding sympathy following the loss.

"What happened was I was at the Oscars, I had lost, and then people kept coming over to me and kept [patting] me on the shoulder.”

Murphy was widely considered a frontrunner that year for his performance as James “Thunder” Early and had already won several major awards. However, the Oscar ultimately went to Alan Arkin for Little Miss Sunshine.

Murphy said that once the result was announced, fellow attendees repeatedly approached him to offer condolences, including Clint Eastwood, which prompted him to quietly leave.

“I didn’t storm out,” Murphy explained. “I just didn’t want to be the sympathy guy all night.”

He also dismissed rumours that he left because he was upset or because he missed his Dreamgirls costars’ moments, including Jennifer Hudson’s Best Supporting Actress win.

Murphy noted that he had actually predicted Arkin’s victory months earlier after seeing Little Miss Sunshine, calling Arkin’s performance “one of those that steals an Oscar.”

Reflecting on the experience, Murphy said the Oscars are influenced by far more than a single performance, citing campaigning, timing, and career recognition as major factors. He added that Arkin’s win was well deserved.

Being Eddie is now streaming on Netflix.