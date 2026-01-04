Elle Fanning shares thoughts on family and what's next

Elle Fanning says she wants children as part of her future, but there's no fixed timeline yet.

Fanning made the revelation at the Los Angeles premiere of Neon’s Sentimental Value, saying she “definitely” wants to have kids one day.

The 27-year-old actress told People that working on the Norwegian drama, which centers on two sisters reconnecting with their estranged father, made her think more deeply about it.

Fanning said the film highlights how unresolved trauma can be passed down through generations, often without people being aware of it.

While she does not believe everything can be fully healed, she noted that the story emphasises understanding, forgiveness, and the role art can play in opening those conversations.

Although motherhood is something she wants eventually, Fanning said she is not in a rush. Professionally, she is preparing for a new family-focused project: starring alongside her sister Dakota Fanning for the first time in an adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s novel The Nightingale.