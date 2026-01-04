Andy Cohen addresses plastic surgery rumours after youthful NYE appearance

Andy Cohen is pushing back against speculation that cosmetic surgery was behind his youthful look during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

The 57-year-old TV and radio host addressed the rumours directly on Instagram Threads after a viewer questioned his appearance during the annual Times Square special, which he co-hosted with Anderson Cooper.

In response, Cohen said the change was the result of “the smallest amount of Botox,” a 20-pound weight loss, heavy makeup, and being clean-shaven after wearing a beard for much of the summer.

Cohen’s appearance drew attention online amid reports that CNN executives were unhappy with remarks he made about New York City Mayor Eric Adams during the live broadcast. The network has not publicly commented on his status.

In September 2025, Cohen revealed on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live that he had been micro-dosing an unspecified GLP-1 weight loss medication.

At the time, he said he lost “a good chunk of weight” over the summer and that the drug significantly reduced his cravings.

Following the New Year’s Eve show, Cohen shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, including a shot of himself and Cooper wearing blue puffer jackets.

In the caption, he thanked Cooper for his support, joked that they were “a tad overserved.”