Kate Middleton's cancer served as powerful reminder for Prince William

A royal expert believes Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis may have served as a powerful reminder for her husband Prince William.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said Kate Middleton’s illness may have served as a powerful reminder for William of how central she is to his life and revitalized the emotional connection between the royal couple.

The royal expert said, "William has been known for his outbursts and Kate has found ways of calming the situation down but personally, I feel after the cancer diagnosis and the threat of losing her, the closeness was rekindled.”

He further said, "There were ongoing rumors at one time that the marriage between William and Kate may not have been as blissful as publicly portrayed.”

The royal expert continued, "And that is why decisions were made such as their quieter living accommodation rather than a palace to try and lead a normal family life have become their focus."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich backed Turner's view that the future king and Kate's bond has been strengthened after overcoming hardships together.

She said, "Adversity either destroys a marriage or brings couples closer after shared adversity. Certainly, their marriage has resulted in the latter not the former.

"They never stoop down to ghastly gossip, which is most admirable."