Pink reveals reason for spending New Year’s Eve in hospital

Pink has revealed that she underwent neck surgery over the winter holidays to “fix” her body after a physically demanding career.

The singer made the admission in a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 1, revealing she recently had “two new shiny discs” placed in her neck.

While she did not specify the medical details, Pink suggested the issue was connected to years of performing, writing, “Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport.”

The singer also reflected on the year she was leaving behind, describing it as a mix of personal loss, frustration, and meaningful moments.

She said 2025 included saying goodbye to “incredibly important people” and welcoming new ones into her life, adding that her children and family would remain a priority.

Pink noted that she spent New Year’s Eve alone in a hospital room while her family was away, but called the experience a deliberate reset.

The artist also acknowledged that the surgery left her with a new scar, which she described as a reminder to value her health and body.

Pink kept a relatively low public profile in 2025, performing only a handful of shows. In 2024, she postponed and canceled several US tour dates due to health-related issues, some on doctors’ orders.