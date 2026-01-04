Prince Harry finally receives good news from Britain, official ruling soon

The department requested a new risk assessment on the threat posed to Prince Harry in Britain

Prince Harry has finally received a good news from UK as the Duke has won his new fight for a publicly-funded security details when in Britain.

The Mail on Sunday, citing sources close to Meghan and Harry, has disclosed that the official ruling in his favour is expected to be announced in weeks.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has been assured the reinstatement of armed security after a fresh risk assessment was carried out for the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec).

The insiders told the outlet, “It's now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry.”

The source further said Ravec's risk management board members have now decided that Harry does meet the threshold for protection.

However, the mole said, "The only thing that could scupper his approval now would be an intervention from the Palace.”

Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal with Meghan back in 2020, lost a bitter legal battle against the Home Office back in May over whether he was still entitled to protection after the major move.

Later, Harry wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in September in search of a review.

In December 2025, the department requested a new risk assessment on the threat posed to the Duke in Britain.