'Outlander' finale: Sam Heughan drops major hint about season 8

Despite the filming being wrapped on its eighth and final season, Sam Heughan has revealed even the cast doesn't know how Outlander will end.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actor admitted that the end of Outlander remains mystery to everyone.

We don't really know how it ends. We kind of know, but we shall see in the edit ourselves," Sam said.

However, Sam teased what to expect in season 8, saying, "Reconciliation… war and eternity."

He hopes viewers will look back on the series and see "it being an amazing adventure that they've gone on with us and perhaps, I don't know, go back to season 1 and start watching from the beginning again."

Sam added, "I hope they feel we have done justice to the characters and to the story and to the fans. You know, it's hard. How do you finish a show like that?"

"Obviously, we didn't finish the books. We had to finish our show, so it is a departure from the books in some ways, but for us, it was rewarding, and we wanted to finish it right.

Furthermore, Sam Heughan also talked about his costars, saying, "it just felt nice to create something, you know, from my garden. It was a really nice moment to share with everyone that I have been working with — it was cast and crew that were there, and just to, you know, [celebrate] an amazing journey we've all been on for the past 11 years."

"So it felt good. We did finish the bottle that I created and had many other cocktails as well," he added.

Outlander season 8 is set to release on March 6, 2026.