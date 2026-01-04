Cynthia Erivo shocks fans with her honest take on returning as Elphaba

Cynthia Erivo has no plans to reprise her role as Elphaba on Broadway.

As per the actress the move would feel "a little selfish" after starring in the hit film Wicked: For Good.

During her appearance on The View, Erivo was asked if she would ever step into the iconic role on Broadway.

Erivo said, "I feel like it would be a little selfish. We’ve been given such a gift with this [film] version, and everyone is seeing it. It’s in everybody’s houses right now, and people can go to the cinema and see it."

She went on to explain the reason behind her decision, "What’s wonderful about this particular film now is that I think it provides more room for other women to go do [the role on Broadway]."

Erivo left everyone surprised with her answer with host Sunny Hostin calling it "so generous, so generous."

"You’re not only wonderful — you’re a terrific person," Joy Behar said.

Wicked: For Good starring Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glina was released in November 2025.

Furthermore, Cynthia Erivo is set to play 23 characters in one-woman Dracula play in London's West End. She previously shared of her role, saying, "I’m f------ petrified. I really am. I’m very scared."

"But I’m also like — I don’t know, is this sadistic of me — but I’m really excited about it as well. It’s absolutely nonsensical and insane," she added.