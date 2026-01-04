Kate Middleton calls Queen Elizabeth's Christmas rule 'cruel'

Kate Middleton is set to make royal Christmas more relaxed when she becomes Queen by ending the late Queen Elizabeth's bizarre traditions.

According to Radar Online, Kate and Prince William are expected to finally end royal traditions embraced for decades by the late monarch once they ascend to throne.

One of the traditions include opening presents on Christmas Eve. The source told the outlet, "Kate has never been comfortable with the rigidity of opening presents on Christmas Eve, seeing it as a rather bizarre old-fashioned ritual that lacks warmth."

"She can't wait to move toward a more familiar Christmas morning, particularly one that feels magical and relaxed for the children rather than bound by protocol," they added.

Another tradition that the Princess of Wales believes to be "old-fashioned, awkward and a bit cruel" is of weighing guests before and after Christmas lunch.

"She wants Christmas to center on warmth, ease and shared time together, rather than rituals that single people out or invite judgment," the source said.

Referring to recent Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, the source revealed, "Although the traditional royal routines were still observed at Sandringham, the atmosphere at Anmer Hall was noticeably more relaxed and informal."

"It felt closer to a typical middle-class family Christmas, with gifts exchanged on Christmas Day and none of the ceremonial weigh-ins," the source noted.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales is said to be "determined" that festive season should feel "inclusive rather than staged."

"In practical terms, that means doing away with formal Christmas Eve gift rituals and abandoning the post-lunch weigh-in, in favor of a celebration that resembles how most families actually spend the holidays," the insider claimed.