Simu Liu says he formed a close bond with this star on Avengers: Doomsday set

Simu Liu says filming Avengers: Doomsday led to several new friendships, including one with a newer addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Shang-Chi actor, 36, was at the recent New York Comic-Con, where he revealed he bonded most closely with Channing Tatum during production of the upcoming Marvel film.

“I came away from Doomsday with a lot of really fantastic friendships,” Liu told People, before singling out Tatum, who appears as Gambit. “He’s one of my favorite human beings, and I had such a phenomenal time with him on set and off set.”

Liu also reflected on joining an ensemble that includes Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, and other longtime Marvel stars.

He described the experience as moving through “waves of excitement,” from getting the initial call to learning who else would be involved in the project.

During a Comic-Con panel for his series The Copenhagen Test, Liu added that working alongside actors he grew up watching made the experience feel surreal.

He noted his excitement at being part of a cast that includes Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, both of whom he said he idolised long before becoming an actor himself.

Liu compared the atmosphere on set to childhood imagination and described it as playful and collaborative despite the scale of the production.