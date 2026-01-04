Broadway performer and influencer Bret Hanna-Shuford dies after battle with rare cancer

Bret Hanna-Shuford, a Broadway actor and social media influencer, has died after being treated for a rare and aggressive cancer. He was 46.

His husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, confirmed the news on social media, announcing that Bret died in the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 3.

“Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family,” the post read. “Our hearts are broken, but we will continue to make him proud of us.”

Hanna-Shuford was diagnosed in the summer of 2025 with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), two rare and life-threatening conditions that affect the immune system.

HLH occurs when the immune system becomes dangerously overactive, attacking healthy organs and tissues, while PTCL is an aggressive form of blood cancer.

The two conditions are often linked, which complicates diagnosis and treatment, per the Cleveland Clinic. Bret’s cancer was CD30-negative, meaning it lacked a protein marker used for certain targeted therapies, limiting treatment options.

He spent months hospitalised, including through Thanksgiving and Christmas, while undergoing intensive care and chemotherapy.

Throughout his illness, Bret and Stephen shared candid updates with their followers. In an October post, Bret revealed he had spent three days unconscious in the ICU. “I really want to go home,” he wrote. “I really miss my son a lot, and my husband.”

A GoFundMe launched in August helped cover medical expenses and time away from work. Massive support was received from across the Broadway community, including John Tartaglia, Douglas Sills, and former Disney Theatrical Group president Thomas Schumacher.

Born May 20, 1979, Hanna-Shuford appeared in Broadway and touring productions such as Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Amazing Grace.

His additional credits included South Pacific at Lincoln Center, Ragtime, Next to Normal, Paramour with Cirque du Soleil, and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

He is survived by his husband, Stephen, and their 3-year-old son, Maverick.