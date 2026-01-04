Barry Manilow shares hospital bed selfie amid lung cancer treatment

Barry Manilow is updating fans on his health as he continues treatment following a lung cancer diagnosis.

The singer, 82, posted a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 2, sharing a brief but reassuring message. Wearing a green hospital gown, Manilow captioned the selfie, “Better Today!”

The update comes weeks after the Copacabana musician revealed that doctors had discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung.

In a statement shared on Facebook last month, Manilow explained that the diagnosis followed a prolonged bout of bronchitis, which lasted several weeks and prompted his doctor to order further testing.

“Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI to make sure everything was OK,” he wrote at the time.

The scan ultimately revealed the cancerous spot, which Manilow said was caught very early.

While he described the early detection as “the good news,” Manilow also confirmed that surgery would be required to remove the spot.

He added that doctors do not believe the cancer has spread and that additional tests are being conducted to confirm that assessment. “So that’s it,” he wrote. “No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

Following the announcement, Manilow told People that he was feeling “great” and had no symptoms, crediting his medical team for being proactive. “They caught it very, very early,” he said.