Dove Cameron and Måneskin’s Damiano David announce engagement

Dove Cameron and Damiano David have announced their engagement, confirming months of speculation about their relationship’s next step.

The musicians shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 3. Cameron, 29, posted a series of photos from a party showing her and the Måneskin frontman, 26, together, including a close-up of her engagement ring.

“My favourite part of being alive," she wrote in the caption with a ring emoji before concluding with "happy new year.”

Engagement rumours first surfaced in October, when the couple was photographed in Sydney wearing coordinated black outfits, with Cameron seen wearing a ring on her left hand.

That same month, Cameron marked their second dating anniversary with a personal Instagram tribute, calling the relationship “the best two years of my life” and expressing how deeply David has impacted her happiness.

Cameron and David were first linked in September 2023, when Cameron attended one of David’s performances. They later made their official red carpet debut in February 2024 at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala.

Earlier this year, Cameron explained her decision to publicly acknowledge the relationship, noting that she and David discussed it early on.

She told People that it was David who questioned why their relationship should be treated differently from non-famous couples who freely share their lives.

Cameron also acknowledged the anxiety she has long felt about making relationships public, citing past experiences that made her cautious.

David, meanwhile, has spoken openly about the balance and calm the relationship brings him, saying the two bond deeply over music and creativity.