Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘carelessness’ sparks concern: ‘Something’s definitely wrong’

After a year of seeing many staffers come and go, an expert hasj come forward to speak at length about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The expert in question, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared everything while speaking to The Mirror and explained that the circumstances surrounding the Sussexes’ employee is not normal at all.

She even went as far as to to paraphrase Oscar Wilde and say ‘To lose one (of your key members of staff) may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.’

But her comment didn’t end there, and saw her pose a question to the public that reads, “you cannot help but wonder why two important members of Harry and Meghan’s team have decided to quit in such quick succession. And why is their turnover of staff so incredibly high? Something definitely seems wrong.”

“It’s perhaps understandable that James Holt, who has headed up the Archewell organisation, is leaving.” Because “he’s been with them for more than six years, and that’s a fair old stint in this type of work. I’m inclined to believe his statement that he wants to spend more time with his family in London.”

However, when it comes to their chief communications officer, who is said to have finished the work she signed on for, Ms Bond said, “there’s more of a mystery surrounding Meredith Maines’ resignation. She was brought in as something of a hotshot and has only been with the Sussexes for a year.”

Near the end she even highlighted how shocking the couple’s statement in response to her leaving was because it “was decidedly cool and confirmed suspicions that their professional relationship had become rather troubled.”

For those unversed with the statement itself they said, “Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.”