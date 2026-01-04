Nikki Glaser raises eyebrows with Leonardo DiCaprio joke plans

Nikki Glaser has revealed that she plans to steer clear of predictable jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio when she takes the stage at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

The 41-year-old comedian is returning as host of the ceremony for the second consecutive year in 2026.

Recently, she opened up to PEOPLE Magazine about her approach to crafting fresh material for the high-profile night.

Glaser made it clear that she will not be leaning into the well-worn trope surrounding DiCaprio's dating history with younger women.

“There’s lots to joke about this year — and the star power in the room is going to be bigger than ever. I mean, it’s bigger than last year,” she began.

“I kind of have to keep wrapping my head around the kind of people that are going to be present in this room.”

Glaser then clarified that while DiCaprio may still get a mention, it will not be in the way audiences have come to expect.

“I mean, Leo’s vape pen is going to be there. So excited to see that,” she quipped.

“There’s going to be some big, big hitters in the room, and there’s podcasts this year, which is also going to be a hilarious thing to joke about,” she continued.

“I don’t think I’m going to go with the Leo jokes we've heard 25 times. I think we’ve all heard that — that’s been done enough.”

“My goal is always to try to not do what's expected or try to challenge myself to not say the thing that people are going to expect and try something else,” she concluded.