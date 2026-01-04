Sadie Sink on saying goodbye to 'Stranger Things' role: 'Huge part of me'
Sadie Sink has shared what it felt like to step into her 'Stranger Things' alter ego Max Mayfield season after season
Sadie Sink has weighed in on how stepping back into the Stranger Things character now feels completely instinctive.
In a candid new interview with Elle Australia, the actress reflected on growing up alongside Max and how playing the role has become almost effortless.
During the conversation, Sink explained how portraying Max from such a young age shaped her emotional attachment to the character.
“Max is just second nature at this point,” Sink shared.
She went on to explain why the character feels inseparable from her own identity.
“Because I established her at such a young age, she doesn’t feel that different from me. She’s kind of like this core in me, so it’s super easy to go back to her season after season,” she continued.
As the series has completed its final chapter, Sink admitted that saying goodbye to Max does not feel entirely possible.
“She’s such a huge part of me that I don’t think I can shrug her off. I could never say goodbye to her,” she concluded, adding, “I don’t need to play Max to know her.”
-
Adam Sandler gets major honour at big film festival
-
Ricki Pamela Lake's 'impulsive decision' after LA wildlife comes to light
-
'The Rookie's actor Deric Augustine drops 'huge' spoiler
-
Inside Tom Brady's love life with Alix Earle post Gisele Bundchen split
-
Marisa Abela weighs in on her struggle to regulate emotions during setbacks
-
Ethan Hawke makes blunt statement on his love for cinema
-
Amanda Seyfried reveals biggest challenge while starring in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'
-
Miley Cyrus faces no stress in award shows with zero competition?