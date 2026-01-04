Photo: Sadie Sink on saying goodbye to 'Stranger Things' role: 'Huge part of me'

Sadie Sink has weighed in on how stepping back into the Stranger Things character now feels completely instinctive.

In a candid new interview with Elle Australia, the actress reflected on growing up alongside Max and how playing the role has become almost effortless.

During the conversation, Sink explained how portraying Max from such a young age shaped her emotional attachment to the character.

“Max is just second nature at this point,” Sink shared.

She went on to explain why the character feels inseparable from her own identity.

“Because I established her at such a young age, she doesn’t feel that different from me. She’s kind of like this core in me, so it’s super easy to go back to her season after season,” she continued.

As the series has completed its final chapter, Sink admitted that saying goodbye to Max does not feel entirely possible.

“She’s such a huge part of me that I don’t think I can shrug her off. I could never say goodbye to her,” she concluded, adding, “I don’t need to play Max to know her.”