Photo: 'Fallout' creator heaps praise for Jon Gries

Robertson-Dworet joined Walton Goggins in praising Jon Gries as he opened about reuniting with former The White Lotus co-star in season two of Fallout.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Goggins reflected on working with Gries again after their time together on HBO’s hit series, sharing why the actor was an ideal fit for his role as Biff in the apocalyptic drama.

“I’ve known Jon for a long time, and there was an opportunity for someone of his type to participate in this story,” Goggins said, adding that Gries was simply the right choice. “Jon was just, like, the perfect person for it.”

Meanwhile, the showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet echoed that sentiment, and praised Gries not only for his talent but also for his character off-screen.

“He is the sweetest man and I think he really brought that to the role,” she said.

The executive producer further explained that Gries’ natural warmth played a key role in the casting decision.

“We actually cast Jon just because he is such a profoundly empathetic person,” she shared. “You sort of adore him instantly, and that’s what we needed for that role in the NCR.”

“We were honored to have him,” Robertson-Dworet concluded.