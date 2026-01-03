Claire Foy shares two cents on life as a working mother
Claire Foy shares one child with ex-husband Stephen Campbell Moore
Claire Foy has shed light on her struggles as a mother.
For the unversed, Foy has one child, a daughter named Ivy Rose Moore, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Stephen Campbell Moore.
In a new chat with Harper's Bazaar UK for their February issue, Foy claimed that juggling acting and motherhood has been a nightmare.
“'I mean… having a job and being a parent is a logistical s*** show – that's the truth of it," she began.
“When it comes to making films and TV shows, the hours aren't conducive to having a family – so there's a lot of juggling and a lot of hoping for the best,” she continued.
Beyond motherhood, Foy also addressed the issue of ageism in the entertainment industry noting that women between the ages of 45 and 60 are often overlooked or misunderstood.
She explained, “I think the industry struggles with women between the age of 45 and 60. They don't really know what to do with them."
“They're like - ‘Who are you? You're not a mother. Are you a mother? Or are you a grandmother?’
“I've always felt that it's my responsibility to play the women I know and like, who are out there… And if I'm able to do that, I will,” she concluded.
