Former protection officer questions Andrew’s alibi about Beatrice: ‘Bodyguards know!’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s lack of a stable alibi has just been called ‘perplexing’ by the former Head of Royal Protection and a former Divisional Commander in the Metropolitan Police, Dai Davies.

For those unversed, this conversation happened alongside Andrew Lownie, who is the unofficial biographer of the former-prince Andrew.

The two spoke about the lack of an alibi, and how “[Andrew] also makes the point that the protection staff could easily have proved Andrew was telling the truth about his alibi at Pizza Express and how revealing it is that they were never even asked,” on his Substack.

While recounting the entire conversation from The Lownie Report, the former officer started by saying, “given that he was travelling all the time to a huge range of places, I am surprised that his behaviour was not brought to notice.”

As a former protection officer himself he said, “he certainly was not brought to my notice when I had my nearly four years there, and I would have expected it should have been.” After all “they must have seen, particularly as you have discussed and others have discussed, his behaviour.”

However, he did not end there, and instead doubled down with his questioning. Because he claims to have been “amazed that anyone could turn a blind eye.”

Before concluding he even went as far as to say, “I was astonished and surprised because anyone who went with him anywhere would have quickly seen this was not the behaviour you would expect of one, a royal, or secondly, somebody who is representing this country. So I am absolutely gobsmacked. Frankly, the more revelations that you have revealed and I have got to know from years of researching him and his family, I am absolutely appalled.”