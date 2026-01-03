Is Evangeline Lilly's health scare immediately dangerous?

Thousands of fans on Saturday took to social media to express sympathy with Evangeline Lilly after the Hollywood actress revealed she has been diagnosed with “brain damage” due to an injury.

Earlier, the 46-year-old Marvel star had revealed that she had been on holiday in Hawaii when the incident occurred last summer.

Sharing a video on Instagram on Friday, she said, "“Verdict’s in…I do have brain damage from my TBI,” she shared of her traumatic brain injury. “Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn’t just peri-menopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies.”

According to experts, although mild to moderate TBI can cause long-term issues like reduced cognitive function or memory problems, they are rarely fatal on their own and nothing in Evangeline's health update suggests her case is immediately dangerous.

While her fans were sad to learn of her health issue, there were some social media users who brought up her alleged dislike of vaccines and lockdowns, referring to COVID-19 pandemic.

However, her supporters defended the actress saying, "The vaccine wouldn't have prevented anything though."

Commenting on her Instagram video one fan said, "This is the saddest news I could have in this new year. I'm crying for you I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart, please Evangeline fight with all your strength don't give up."

Another said, "Wishing you well Evangeline."







