Samara Joy on if she still gets exicted for Grammys

Samara Joy on if she still appreciates Grammy wins

Samara Joy is still grateful for her Grammy wins despite winning every one she’s ever been nominated for.

Joy’s Jazz career was an immediate success, with her winning Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in 2023. In 2024, she bagged Best Jazz Performance, followed by Best Jazz Performance and Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2025.

Now she’s nominated for Best Jazz Performance and Best Jazz Vocal Album as she maintains the streak of nods. The singer is talking about the wins and nods ahead of the 68th annual ceremony in L.A. on Feb. 1.

"If I thought about it too much, I might implode or something because it really blows my mind every single time. People ask me sometimes 'Does it get old?' But how is that even possible? I'm grateful every single time," she told People.

She went on to call her latest album, Portrait, her "creative baby."

"Portrait was my way of saying, 'I'm going to be an artist and I'm going to choose to follow my instincts and follow the stuff that I organically gravitate towards.' Orchestra and big band and large ensemble and incredible artists like Abbey Lincoln and Booker Little and Duke Ellington and Count Basie. I wanted all of that to be in this band. And so after the Grammys, we went on the road for two years," she explained.

"And it's a kind of chemistry that can't be just made up when you meet somebody in the studio. It takes time to develop that and create a band. So with Portrait, I really wanted to showcase that. I wanted to say, 'Look, I spent two years just focusing on music after all of this newfound attention.' I didn't let it sway my purpose and what I really want to do, what I really love, which is music," Joy added.