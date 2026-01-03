King Charles is in trouble if he does vs if he does not: ‘His failure will turn heads’

King Charles is currently facing a monumental dilemma that will erupt once his trip to the US comes.

Reason being his own youngest son who resides in Montecito, USA with his wife Meghan and two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Editor at large at the Daily Mail, Richard Kay, is the expert in question that made this comment and he believes setting foot on American soul will “inevitably raise questions” given that his US visit is slated for April of this year.

In relation to that he spoke out in detail and said, “setting foot on American soil will inevitably raise questions about whether he will see his wayward son, Prince Harry and his children, whom he has met only once before.”

Especially since, “he last saw his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022,” the expert explained.

In that respect, while he admits “extending an invitation to meet his father will almost certainly be a media event,” the problem is that “so too will any failure to invite him.”

All in all, “it will be a story if Harry is there, and it will be a story if he isn’t. It’s quite a dilemma.”