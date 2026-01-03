Allison Williams on why she didn't work with Dave Franco before 'Regretting You'

Real reason Allison Williams, Dave Franco didn't work together before 'Regretting You'

Allison Williams and Dave Franco tried to co-star in many films, but it always fell through until Regretting You came along.

The duo star opposite each other in the Colleen Hoover-inspired rom-com, which also stars McKenna Grace and Mason Thames.

"I've always wanted to work with him," Allison said of the Now You See Me star.

"We've been cast in a bunch of things that never came to fruition over the last 10 years," she explained to People, adding that they "were movies that almost happened and then fell apart at the last second."

"It felt like fate that eventually we would get to work today," she explained after sharing that they never met before starring in Regretting You.

Franco also gushed over working with the M3GAN star during an interview with ABC News in late October.

"She’s so good at going back and forth between comedy and drama… and the movie is very dramatic. It has these heavy moments, but Allison is so funny naturally in real life so she really came in and tried to bring in levity whenever she could," he recalled.

Allison previously praised the film’s set environmentduring an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It felt like such a delight [working on Regretting You], and part of that is that Josh Boone, our director, set the tone for our whole crew that was so positive," she shared.

"And we had an amazing first AD that had the crew gather every morning and people shared anything that was on their mind, and it just set this tone... it felt very cohesive," she gushed.