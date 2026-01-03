Photo: Josh O'Connor says stepping away is essential for creativity

Josh O’Connor has shared a thoughtful perspective on the importance of balance, admitting that stepping away can be just as vital as staying busy.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor reflected on the pressures of constant work and visibility, arguing that true productivity requires knowing when to slow down.

According to O’Connor, taking breaks is essential to avoid burnout and creative resentment.

“The nightmare is resenting the work,” he said candidly.

He went on to explain that overexposure can also make it harder for actors to fully disappear into their roles.

“Also, the more we see of an actor, the harder it is for that actor to pull the wool over your eyes and convince you they’re someone else.”

Looking ahead, O’Connor revealed that he hopes to intentionally step out of the public eye following the release of Hamnet as he prepares for his role as Sir Paul McCartney in the upcoming Beatles biopics.

“Once I’ve finished promoting that, I hope nobody gets to see me until 2028 when I’m doing the Beatles,” he said.

“People will get a break from me and I’ll get a break from them.”