Joe Jonas dating THIS model after Sophie Turner divorce
Joe Jonas has returned to dating after Sophie Turner divorce
Joe Jonas and model Tatiana Gabriela are dating, per sources.
"They started seeing each other at the end of the summer," the insider told Us Weekly.
The mole claimed that Gabriella has been introduced to Jonas’ friends, family and his two daughters with ex-wife Sophie Turner.
The musician dropped a hint about the romance when he liked Gabriella’s holiday snaps on Instagram and commented a drooling emoji.
Joe has previously opened up about dating after finalizing his divorce from Turner in 2024. His new album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, is inspired by him getting back out there.
"I was seeing somebody at the time, and I was kind of having this idea of dating again. It was really scary and intimidating," Joe said during a TalkShopLive livestream.
"Love takes different shapes and forms, and I was rediscovering what that was," Joe recalled of his experience dating after divorce. "I was like, ‘Well, when you put it that way,’ [and] so, we wrote a song about it. It was not a big deal, but it was a big deal to me, and a big deal to them, too. But it’s OK to take a leap of faith and just try again and put yourself out there."
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married from 2019 to 2024 and share daughters Willa and Delphine.
-
Adam Sandler gets major honour at big film festival
-
Ricki Pamela Lake's 'impulsive decision' after LA wildlife comes to light
-
'The Rookie's actor Deric Augustine drops 'huge' spoiler
-
Inside Tom Brady's love life with Alix Earle post Gisele Bundchen split
-
Marisa Abela weighs in on her struggle to regulate emotions during setbacks
-
Ethan Hawke makes blunt statement on his love for cinema
-
Amanda Seyfried reveals biggest challenge while starring in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'
-
Miley Cyrus faces no stress in award shows with zero competition?