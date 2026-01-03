Joe Jonas dating THIS model after Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas gets back to dating, model girlfriend revealed

Joe Jonas and model Tatiana Gabriela are dating, per sources.

"They started seeing each other at the end of the summer," the insider told Us Weekly.

The mole claimed that Gabriella has been introduced to Jonas’ friends, family and his two daughters with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

The musician dropped a hint about the romance when he liked Gabriella’s holiday snaps on Instagram and commented a drooling emoji.

Joe has previously opened up about dating after finalizing his divorce from Turner in 2024. His new album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, is inspired by him getting back out there.

"I was seeing somebody at the time, and I was kind of having this idea of dating again. It was really scary and intimidating," Joe said during a TalkShopLive livestream.

"Love takes different shapes and forms, and I was rediscovering what that was," Joe recalled of his experience dating after divorce. "I was like, ‘Well, when you put it that way,’ [and] so, we wrote a song about it. It was not a big deal, but it was a big deal to me, and a big deal to them, too. But it’s OK to take a leap of faith and just try again and put yourself out there."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married from 2019 to 2024 and share daughters Willa and Delphine.