Evangeline Lilly confirms brain damage after ‘traumatic’ accident

Evangeline Lilly has informed her fans about a health scare after a traumatic accident.

Taking to her Instagram, the 46-year-old Canadian actress and author revealed that her brain has been damaged due to an accident in Hawaii, as she lost her consciousness and landed face-first on a boulder.

Lilly shared, “Verdict’s in… I do have brain damage from my (traumatic brain injury).”

She added, “Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn’t just peri-menopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies.”

On January 1, the Ant-Man and the Wasp star posted a video stating that her brain scans confirmed “almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.”

“But now my job is to hit the bottom of that with the doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don’t look forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do. But that’s okay,” Lilly quipped.

Notably, the Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug alum’s had a frightening accident, but it did not surprise her, as she has battled with “absent and fainting spells since I was a little girl,” as per her May 30 Substack essay.