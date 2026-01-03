James Gunn nearly ditched major job at DC Studios

James Gunn on why he thought declining CEO position in DC Studios

James Gunn wears multiple hats in DC Studios. One is a co-CEO of the franchise, while the second is a director for Superman.



Both of these roles are demanding. This led the filmmaker to ponder not taking the executive job when it was offered.

Given the example of Walt Disney, James tells Variety, "I don't think it's ever really been done. Even Walt Disney was more of a producer than a director. It's an experiment. And yes, sometimes it probably sounds like madness - especially since I don't make the most conventional films."

So, initially, he adds that he declined the offer to lead DC. But, later realized he is gelling well with his co-creator Peter Safran.

"But I love big spectacle. That's my jam. I originally said no to the job. I didn't want to do what Kevin Feige does. But once [co-CEO Peter Safran] and I realized we'd be doing it together, it became exciting. I still don't know if it's sustainable in the long term. It's a lot. There just aren't enough hours in the day," he shares.

Meanwhile, James is set to direct Superman's follow-up story, Man of Tomorrow, in which he confirmed that Brainiac will play the antagonist.

The film is expected to come out in 2027.