Jessica Alba warned to 'protect the empire she's built'

Jessica Alba is crazy in love with Danny Ramirez, yet her pals have warned her to be careful before taking big step.

Despite her divorce from ex-husband Cash Warren not being finalized yet, the Trigger Warning actress is said to be ready to tie the knot with Ramirez.

"It's no surprise Jessica is rebuilding her life around Danny. He treats her like royalty and she loves every second of it," the source told Radar Online.

They went on to add that while everyone is "happy for her," it feels "way to soon for her to be considering marriage."

"They're convinced she needs an iron-clad prenup. The last thing she needs is to be taken to the cleaners by this guy sometime down the line," the source said.

Even if Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez are madly in love, sources claim "things can turn on a dime in Hollywood, especially, as Jessica herself knows." They added that the Baby Baby Baby star needs to "protect the empire she's built."

Furthermore, Alba and Ramirez started dating in mid-2025 after the actress filed for divorce from Warren in February 2025, marking end to their16 years of marriage. The former couple also co-parent their three children: Honor, Haven, Hayes.