'Gladiators' star makes big move to reclaim his identity in 2026

Gladiators star The Giant is set to make big move in order to reclaim his identity which he first lost at the age of 4.

Jamie Christian-Johal will now go by his birth name, Jamie Bigg, as per The Sun.

The bodybuilder, who had split from his wife Katie recently, said, "At the age four, I lost my identity, my name became Johal when my mum got married."

Adding, "For many years, I hid behind my physique as a bodybuilder and even double barrelled my surname when I got married." Furthermore, Jamie admitted that adopting the Gladiators persona of The Giant also distanced him from his true self.

"Turning 40, getting my ADHD diagnosis and going through a divorce, really reinforced the need and desire to have my own identity again," he revealed.

Jamie and Katie got divorce after 11 years of marriage and the split followed an intense period of the bodybuilder's work and busy schedule. "There wasn’t a lot of money on the table. I actually became busier, not quieter, so I wouldn’t say I gave them any more time," Gladiators' The Giant admitted.

Jamie Bigg joined BBC's Gladiators in 2024 reboot as The Giant. Previously, he admitted that bodybuilding is tough on relationships.

"Bodybuilding is tough on relationships. It’s tough on the kids," he said at his podcast appearance.