2026 Grammys: Zara Larsson reveals secret spot for her award

Zara Larsson is already making space for her first ever Grammy award.

After being nominated for the 2026 award ceremony, Larsson sat down with People Magazine for an interview and expressed her excitement for recognition for track Midnight Sun.

The songstress, whose career has been on fire since she released her third studio album Midnight Sun in September, said, "It's so incredible. I mean, I can believe it because I had so much faith and confidence in the whole record, but specifically Midnight Sun."

Calling it her biggest dream, Larsson said, " A Grammy, to me, really symbolizes what it means to be recognized by other people in the industry. I think that's actually really nice and something people forget sometimes."

"I just feel very seen. I feel very validated in my artistic direction. I'm so involved in this project, and I'm so involved in the song, the video and the world building. And it feels so me," the Lush Life hitmaker noted.

The category Zara Larsson has received nominated for the Best Dance Pop Recording, which is a relatively a new category. As Kylie Minogue and Charli XCX have only won in the category previously, Larsson was asked about how it feels like to follow in their footsteps?

Larsson said, "It would mean I am solidified." She went on to note, "It’s like, 'Zara Larsson, Grammy winner.' If I get that to my name, it's like, 'Yeah, thank you. That's how you can speak to me.'"

Furthermore, Larsson also revealed the "perfect spot" for her award, saying, "Even if you just have one, you are a Grammy-winning artist forever. And I have a perfect spot for it on my bookshelf."

"I know exactly where it would go," she added.