Inside Princess Diana's intense dislike towards Andrew Windsor

The late Princess Diana always knew there was something off about her brother-in-law Andrew Windsor.

Long before former-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and honours, Diana described the younger brother of King Charles as "very, very noisy and loud."

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York revealed that Diana said Andrew was "very happy to sit in front of the television all day watching cartoons and videos," noting that he wasn't a doer.

Furthermore, the royal biographer wrote of Andrew, "One moment he would be diligent and polite, the next aggressive and rude."

"Like his father (Prince Philip), he had a short temper, a rather Germanic sense of humor, and did not bear fools gladly.

It is pertinent to mention that insiders also revealed that lady Diana always "had her guard up around Andrew."

They noted, "She found him crude and unpredictable, and she never trusted his motives. From her point of view, there was always something off about him."

The mother of Prince Harry and Prince William also believed that he "resented not being the firstborn of Queen Elizabeth's sons."

"Diana felt he carried a chip on his shoulder and that it shaped how he treated people, particularly those he saw as beneath him," the source said.

On the other hand, royal biographer Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I wrote in his book that Queen Elizabeth believed her second son might have been better suited for Princess Diana. However, lady Diana "wasn't interested in Andrew. It was Charles she was interested in."