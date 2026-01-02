Prince Harry bows to Meghan Markle's decision about Archie, Lilibet?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to involve Archie and Lilibet in future philanthropic endeavours

Meghan Markle has reportedly influenced Prince Harry as they quietly made a big decision about their children Archie and Lilibet's future.

Meghan and Harry recently renamed their Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies and hinted at Archie and Lilibet’s future role.

The royal couple have hinted that their children could have a more public role going forward after being raised in relative privacy.

Meghan and Harry said, “Archewell Philanthropies is home to the charitable work of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they broaden their global philanthropic efforts for meaningful reach and maximum impact.”

They continued, “After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family.”

The Daily Mail reporter royal expert Richard Eden has said that the inclusion of their kids in the statement is a sign that they plan to involve their children in future philanthropic endeavours.

The royal expert also reached out to an old friend of Prince Harry, who was allegedly bemused by the statement.

Harry’s friend told the royal expert: “I am genuinely confused. Harry and Meghan were always so insistent that their children would be able to make their own way in life without the pressure of expectations or titles. I can’t believe Harry is behind this. It must be Meghan’s influence.”