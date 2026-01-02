Kate Middleton believes life’s ‘too short’ to ‘hung up’ on Prince Harry

Kate Middleton does not want to waste her time or emotional energy worrying about Prince Harry anymore, a new report has claimed.

According to royal expert Kate Mansey, the Princess of Wales believes life is “far too short” to be hung up on the Duke of Sussex as she and Prince William focus on raising their family.

In a piece published in The Times, Mansey wrote that Harry is no longer in contact with his brother after repeatedly criticising William and William, making it unsurprising that the couple have chosen to move on.

“Prince Harry is not in contact with William. After repeatedly taking aim at his brother and sister-in-law, it's hardly surprising that William and Kate would rather focus on raising their own family,” she penned.

The expert added, “If Kate has learnt anything from her cancer ordeal... she'll know that life's far too short to get hung up on Harry.”

Harry and William’s strained relationship was further underlined by tensions over the Duke’s travel plans when he denied trying to overshadow the Prince of Wales’ official trip to Brazil by announcing his own visit to Canada at the same time.

“There was a sense of weary inevitability in William's camp when Harry decided to announce a trip to Canada for 'remembrancetide' at the start of his brother's official visit to Brazil,” Mansey added.