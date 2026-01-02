'Desperate' Meghan Markle threatening to make a biopic: Expert

Meghan Markle says no one 'really grasps what she and Harry have lived through"

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to the reports the Duchess is making a biopic about how the royals were awful.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela tweeted, “Meghan must be desperate. Now threatening to make a biopic about how the royals were awful.”

She continued, “If Harry is in it, there is no chance of him getting back to his family. If he's not, she will sat the same about him.”

“Sounds like one of her threats. Like her memoir,” the expert added.

Angela’s remarks came after the Star, citing the royal insiders, reported Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be preparing to tell their story in a new format.

The source claimed discussions are underway about a feature-length biopic that would chronicle the couple’s relationship and their fallout with the British royal family.

It further said reported project would follow years of public revelations from the couple, including interviews, Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s memoir, Spare.

The source tells the media outlet, “There are ongoing talks about a warts-and-all biopic based on their love story.”

The proposed biopic would present an unfiltered look at the royal couple’s love story from their first meeting to their eventual decision to step away from royal life.

The source claims Meghan says no one “really grasps what she and Harry have lived through.”

Meghan also believes a properly made film “will give people the chance to see their side of the story in a way no interview or book ever could,” the mole added.