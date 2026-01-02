Nicole Kidman feeling good after Keith Urban split?

Nicole Kidman welcomes 2026 with daughters after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman has welcomed 2026 alongside her daughters amid divorce from Keith Urban.

As the former couple's 20-year-marriage has ended, the actress took to Instagram Stories and posted a photo of herself alongside daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Kidman is now looking forward to a new year, as she and her daughters placed their arms around one another and their backs showing towards the camera.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their 20-year marriage in 2025

In the caption, Kidman wrote, "Looking forward into 2026 xx."

This comes after sources revealed that Nicole Kidman and her daughters, whom she shares with the singer, are in Australia for Christmas following the Babygirl star's divorce from Keith Urban.

"This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall. She just wanted to celebrate Christmas at home. She's very excited," the source said.

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban in September 2025, citing, "irreconcilable differences."

"She's been super positive and focused on things that she's grateful for. And there are so many! She feels very blessed," the source said of Kidman after the split.

Furthermore, sources also shared that their daughters split time between both of their parents following separation. "Their daughters live with Nicole, but spend as much time with Keith as they want."

Besides Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, A Family Affair actress is also mom to Connor, 30, and daughter Bella, 33, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.