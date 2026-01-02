Kate Middleton receives new title, royal experts offer support

Kate Middleton "emulates a combination of the late Queen Elizabeth’s magic and mystique"

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received the first title of 2026 as she has become a 'pillar of strength and popularity.'

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal experts have said the title is fitting for the Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton has been named the "eternal influencer."

Speaking to the outlet, royal expert Helena Chard said that Kate’s inclusion came as no surprise.

The royal expert said Kate Middleton’s style, grace and ability to connect with people certainly aids her accolade of 'the eternal influencer' with her style, model-like elegance and fashion choices making her a global fashion icon.

“High street brands and designers all hope to dress the Princess of Wales and celebrate 'the Kate effect'," Chard said.

Helena added, "Catherine emulates a combination of the late Queen Elizabeth’s magic and mystique. Her regal stoicism along with her kind, empathetic, reassuring demeanor is the perfect mix that captivates Royal fans globally."

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich said Kate is the "pillar of strength and popularity."

Hilary went on saying, "It is becoming increasingly apparent that the ever-stoic Princess Catherine is really a rock star and pillar of strength and popularity. Rather than just surviving cancer, she’s thriving and it shows. She literally looks as if she’s lapping up life. Her resilience is so inspiring for so many."