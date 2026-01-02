Meredith Maines’ exit from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Real reason exposed

Meredith Maines’ decision to leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s employment appears to have come about for a very different reason to the one the world was told, back when she announced her exit.

Royal photographer, Helena Chard is the expert that brought this alternate reason to light during her interview with Fox News Digital.

According to a statement that the couple released when the news came out, “Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.”

As for her own statement, she announced she said she’ll be “pursuing a new opportunity in 2026”.

But according to this insider, there are claims, although alleged that Kris Jenner birthday party controversy was actually a contributing factor “to Meredith Maines' decision to leave.

Because “she, along with the communications team, has faced scrutiny over media relations handling and public perception,” Ms Chard says.

In the eyes of the expert the reason for this likely stems from the fact that “Maines is a highly respected communications professional and, without doubt, will be protecting her reputation from the Sussex’s possible damaging erratic behavior.”

And “a communications strategy only works if all parties adhere to the plan,” after all.

Before signing off she also added, “there are murmurs of Meghan and Harry not following advice given by experts. Hiring top experts is essential to things running successfully. Everyone has their strengths and one would hope that Meghan and Harry have learned that they do not always know best!"