Stranger Things star Sadie Sink gets candid about growth as an actress

Sadie Sink is reflecting on her growth after spending nearly a decade on Stranger Things.

The 23-year-old actress looked back on joining the Netflix series as a teenager in a new interview with Glamour, reflecting on how her perspective has shifted over time.

“What I feel the most is how much I’ve grown as an actor,” said Sink, who first appeared as Max Mayfield in season two.

She admitted she usually dislikes watching herself on screen. However, she noted that revisiting her early work has been different.

Sink explained that she can now watch scenes from season two, filmed when she was much younger, and appreciate her progress instead of focusing on flaws.

She recalled how deeply unsure she felt of herself at the time, questioning whether she was talented enough, whether audiences would connect with her character, and whether she truly belonged on the show.

She now sees those fears differently. “I was doing a great job,” she said.

Sink admitted self-doubt followed her even as she gained experience, but she eventually learned to look back with pride, rather than judgment.

Sink joined Stranger Things at age 14 and remained on the series through its fifth and final season, now streaming on Netflix.