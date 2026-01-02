Khloe Kardashian shares sweet family moments to start 2026

'Best mum' Khloe Kardashian prays for family unity in 2026

Khloe Kardashian has shared a glimpse from how she spent New Year's eve with her family.

Sharing a carousel of fun photos with her kids, mother-of-two also penned a sweet note ringing in 2026.

In the caption, Khloe wrote, "Happy New Year!!!" adding, "May 2026 brings us all God’s blessings, deep peace, great health, strength and unity in family and sweet love in abundance."

"May we all create some beautiful memories for 2026. Cheers," she concluded.

Fans and followers shared their love in the comments section with one hailing the reality tv star for being the best mother. A user stated, "You are the best mum khloe." Another added, "Happy New Year to you and your cuties…"

The cover photo of the post showed a selfie Khloe took with her kids True, 7, and Tatum, 3. Meanwhile, the other showed the kids joined by their cousins, including Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, 7.

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe Kardashian, who co-parents her children with Tristan Thompson, has always emphasized that her family is her top priority. As per The Kardashians star she has intentionally remained single and the primary reason for her not actively dating is because of prioritizing her kids.