Noah Kahan's vulnerable note reveals his personal side

Noah Kahan shares emotional message after teasing new album

Noah Kahan reflected on his year in an emotional message about "change."

Just weeks after teasing a new album on social media, the singer took to Instagram and penned a vulnerable note as he turns 29.

Sharing a photo of himself sipping from a champagne glass, Kahan shared the lessons he learned at 28. He wrote, "28 was change and adaptation and understanding and growing and trying to go backwards and forwards at once and coming to terms with and accepting and being filled with gratitude and wondering why this happened to me..."

Kahan continued, "and feeling left out of something important and trying to find the bottom of a never ending landfill and making the little guy proud and taking it all in and never turning my head away from the windshield even when I was terrified of the road in front of me..."

Moreover, for turning 29 on January 1, the False Confidence hitmaker wrote that I "hope 29 teaches me even half as much."

On the other hand, Noah Kahan also posted photo of himself preparing to blow out candles on blue and green birthday cake. He captioned the photo with "Thank u bren for my cake love you," referring to his wife Brenna Nolan.

Furthermore, this comes after Kahan teased a new album on social media by creating a TikTok account under the username @thelastofthebugs, which appeared to be a nod to a lyric from his song The View Between Villages.

In a post on TikTok, the You're Gonna Go Far singer also penned a handwritten letter revealing that he feels coming out of "hibernation" in 2026.

Notably, Noah Kahan released his last album in 2022 titled, Stick Season.