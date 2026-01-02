Sarah Paulson reveals Kim Kardashian's demands on All's Fair red carpets
In All’s Fair, Paulson and Kardashian play divorce lawyers at rival firms
Sarah Paulson says Kim Kardashian never takes a chance on lighting when it comes to red carpet appearances.
Paulson made the revelation on a recent episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, where the actress, 51, spoke of the things her All's Fair costar, Kardashian, routinely checks on a carpet before the cast steps out for photos.
According to Paulson, Kardashian sends someone ahead to film the setup, reviews the footage, and flags any issues before the photocall begins.
“Kim is like, ‘I don’t like this. Where’s the lighting?” Paulson recalled. “We were all standing there looking more ravishing than we ever have.”
The actress joked that even major awards shows fall short by comparison. “The Oscars doesn’t have lighting like this,” Paulson noted.
Paulson added that Kardashian ensured the same standards were met at events in Paris and London.
The Ocean's 8 star admitted the results were so dramatic she barely recognised herself in photos after what she called “really excellent lighting.”
